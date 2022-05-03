Carl Landrum, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector in Texas.

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. Border Patrol welcomed Carl E. Landum as chief patrol agent of the Laredo Sector in Texas.

Landrum began serving as the sector’s deputy patrol agent in December and was appointed to the permanent position in February.

His appointment was made officials during a ceremony on Friday.

“I want to take this time to thank the men and women of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, US Border Patrol Deputy Chief Matthew J. Hudak our local, state, and federal partners, visiting chiefs from surrounding sectors, local and state leaders, and my family and friends who were in attendance with me at today’s Change of Command Ceremony,” Landrum said. “I consider myself a Laredoen, this is my community and I vow to support and work together with our leaders in this community. We are all here together for a reason, together we will take America to a better place.”

Since joining Border Patrol in 1996, Landum has served in numerous supervisory and command positions, including special agent with the Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City and assistant chief patrol agent at Border Patrol headquarters in Washington D.C.

In 2011, Landrum was promoted to patrol agent in charge of the Cotulla Border Patrol Station in Texas, and in 2012, he became patrol agent in charge of the Laredo North Border Patrol Station.

In 2014, Landum was promoted to division chief at the Laredo Sector. He also created the Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force West in San Antonio.

In 2016, he became deputy chief patrol agent of the Yuma Sector.

Before joining Border Patrol, Landrum received a bachelor’s degree of science in information systems from the University of Phoenix. He earned a master’s degree in strategic studies form the U.S. Army War College and became the first civilian to attend the school’s Advanced Strategic Art Program.

The Laredo Sector covers over more than 84,000 square miles in 96 counties from the U.S.-Mexico border to the borders of Texasand Oklahoma and Arkansas and has more than 1,900 employees. The Laredo Sector has nine stations: Laredo North, Laredo South, Laredo West, Zapata, Cotulla, Hebbronville, Freer, San Antonio, and Dallas.