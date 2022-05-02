Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

FBI Rallied to Beat Secret Service in Annual Charity Ice Hockey Game

The FBI received a trophy for beating the Secret Service.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI defeated its longtime hockey rivals, the Secret Service, in their annual charity game on Saturday.

The bureau fell behind but rallied to win 3-2. 

“It was a good, hard-fought battle,” Kevin Weinstock, who skates for the FBI team, said in a news release. “It’s always back and forth between our two teams. We know they’re a fast team; so we like to weather the storm with them…We fought back, got a couple goals in the third and took it to them and won,” said even though he recently left the agency. 

The game, which dates back to the early 2000s, took pace at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. 

The game provides an opportunity for employees to support their agencies in a different way than usual, Weinstock said. 

 “I think it gives employees a fun, social event that relates to work, but it’s outside of it,” he said. “It’s something fun you can feel a part of supporting your team.” 


