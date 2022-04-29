By Steve Neavling

A 27-year-old CBP agent was arrested this week on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Arizona.

Agent Aaron Mitchell is accused of approaching a 15-year-old girl en route to school, the Arizona Republic reports.

Douglas police said Mitchell, who was wearing a tactical vest labeled “POLICE, asked the girl for documentation and then told her he was going to drive her to a police station. Instead, Mitchell is accused of driving her to an apartment complex where he “allegedly sexually assaulted her.”

Police arrested Mitchell on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

He still works for CBP, the agency said.