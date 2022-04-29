Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

April 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



CBP Agent Accused of Abducting, Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

By Steve Neavling

A 27-year-old CBP agent was arrested this week on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Arizona. 

Agent Aaron Mitchell is accused of approaching a 15-year-old girl en route to school, the Arizona Republic reports.

Douglas police said Mitchell, who was wearing a tactical vest labeled “POLICE, asked the girl for documentation and then told her he was going to drive her to a police station. Instead, Mitchell is accused of driving her to an apartment complex where he “allegedly sexually assaulted her.” 

Police arrested Mitchell on Tuesday during a traffic stop. 

He still works for CBP, the agency said. 


Posted: 4/29/22 at 6:48 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!