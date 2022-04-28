Special Reports

New Jersey Man Admits to Impersonating Federal Agents and Owning homemade Weapons

By Steve Neavling

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawfully possessing a homemade short-barrel rifle, a silencer and five counterfeit federal law enforcement badges. 

Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13. 

Federal agents first learned of Backlund while investigating a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for his house on Sept. 6 and found a gun with no serial number or branding, a silencer and fake ID badges.

The badges were for the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF and the DEA. 

Numerous agencies, including the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, assisted in the investigation. 


