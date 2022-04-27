C. Frank Figliuzzi/fbi photo

By Steve Neavling

Frank Figliuzzi, the FBI’s former assistant director for counterintelligence, slammed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for peddling Russian propaganda.

Speaking on the Really American PAC’s “Talking Heads” show, Figliuzzi said Carlson’ had “gone way beyond free speech” by pushing Kremlin talking points before and during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Huffington Post reports.

“I took an oath of office when I became an FBI agent to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” said Figliuzzi. “That means I was willing to risk my life for somebody like Tucker Carlson’s right to free speech.”

Figliuzzi suggested Carlson was “aiding and abetting terrorism” because of Putin’s war crimes.

Russia’s state media has broadcast Carlson’s clips.

Because of that, Figliuzzi said, “you’ve got to stop and say, wait a minute, this isn’t free speech anymore. This is now being our own people deliberately being used by an enemy against us.”