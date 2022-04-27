The FBI’s current headquarters in Washington D.C.

By Steve Neavling

A brazen armed robbery occurred just outside FBI’s headquarters at 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a robbery involving a gun at the intersection at about 6:45 p.m., The Washington Post reports.

Details of the robbery weren’t immediately clear, but no injuries were reported.

It’s unusual for a robbery to occur so close to the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

But without visible signage on the block-long building, it’s possible the robber had no idea that he or she was committing such a brazen crime just steps from the doors of FBI headquarters.