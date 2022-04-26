Joe Biden, via Shutterstock.com.

By Steve Neavling

President Biden plans to pardon three people, including the first Secret Service agent to serve on presidential detail.

Abraham Bolden, 86, is among “three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities,” Biden said in a statement, NBC News reports.

Bolden, who served on President John F. Kennedy’s detail, was charged with bribery in 1964 after he was accused of trying to sell a copy of a Secret Service file. He was convicted in a second trial after the first one ended in a hung jury.

Key witnesses acknowledged they lied during the second trial, but Bolden was denied a retrial and served several years in federal prison.

Bolden, of Chicago, has long insisted he is innocent and wrote in a book that he was targeted for blowing the whistle on racist and unprofessional behavior in the Secret Service.