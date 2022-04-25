By Steve Neavling

A 46-year-old Utah man has pleaded guilty to shooting at U.S. Marshals while they tried to arrest him in Salt Lake City in May 2021.

Epifanio Welch pleaded guilty last week to felony counts of assaulting a federal officer and shooting a firearm during a crime of violence, the Justice Department said.

The incident occurred while U.S. Marshals were attempting to apprehend Welch and another suspect who were wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the marshals were warned that Welch and Humphrey may engage in “suicide by cop.”

As they tried to execute the search warrants, marshals came under fire multiple times.

After arresting the suspects, authorities recovered four firearms during a search of the home.

Welch later acknowledge firing multiple shots at law enforcement officers.

None of the officers were injured.