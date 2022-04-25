By Steve Neavling

Oliver E. Rich, Jr. has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office in Texas.

Rich had been serving as the chief of staff to the deputy director at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Rich began working as a special agent for the FBI in 2004 in the Houston Field Office, where he was assigned to white-collar crime and national security investigations.

In 2009, he became supervisory special agent and managed sensitive investigations and operations in the Clandestine Operations Section of the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters.

In 2012, Rich began working in the Field Flight Operations Unit of the Critical Incident Response Group, managing national aviation operations and flying some of the FBI’s most sophisticated aircraft.

In 2013, Rich moved to the Atlanta Field Office, where he served on multiple operational squads and flew as a pilot and certified flight instructor in support of aviation and surveillance operations.

In 2016, he became supervisor of Atlanta’s counterintelligence squad and led a team of agents and analysts dealing with priority national security threats.

Rich became leader of Atlanta’s public corruption and civil rights squad in 2019, and later in the year, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of Atlanta’s Criminal Branch. In 2020, he became leader of the Administrative and Operational Support Branch, where he was responsible for Atlanta’s crisis response assets, weapons of mass destruction program, financial management and tactical teams.

In 2021, Rich became chief of staff for the deputy director.