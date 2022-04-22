FBI: Proud Boys Member Made Threatening Call to Agent Investigating Jan. 6 Attack
By Steve Neavling
A Florida man connected to the Proud Boys is accused of making a threatening call to an FBI agent who was investigating his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Barry Bennett Ramey, 38, was arrested Thursday after agents say he pepper-sprayed police during the riot, according to an FBI affidavit.
Special Agent Ryan Nougaret said he received a threatening call from Ramey while investigating his connection to Jan. 6.
“Is this Mr. Nougaret? And you still live at [your affiant’s home address],” said the caller, whom the FBI says was Ramey.
The agent later received a text message from the same number with a VIN number for a vehicle that the agent previously owned.
“Check that VIN number.;),” the text started.
Ramey’s charges include assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement, entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
Posted: 4/22/22 at 7:52 AM under News Story.
Tags: Barry Bennett Ramey, FBI, Florida, insurrection, Jan. 6
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!