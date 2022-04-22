Barry Bennett Ramey during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

A Florida man connected to the Proud Boys is accused of making a threatening call to an FBI agent who was investigating his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Barry Bennett Ramey, 38, was arrested Thursday after agents say he pepper-sprayed police during the riot, according to an FBI affidavit.

Special Agent Ryan Nougaret said he received a threatening call from Ramey while investigating his connection to Jan. 6.

“Is this Mr. Nougaret? And you still live at [your affiant’s home address],” said the caller, whom the FBI says was Ramey.

The agent later received a text message from the same number with a VIN number for a vehicle that the agent previously owned.

“Check that VIN number.;),” the text started.

Ramey’s charges include assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement, entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.