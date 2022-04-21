By Steve Neavling

The TSA is no longer reporting the number of its employees who are actively infected with COVID-19, Forbes first reported.

The move came after a federal judge struck down the mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

As of last month, when the agency was still posting the number of positive cases among TSA employees, nearly 23,000 of its workers had been infected by COVID-19 and 36 had died, more than any other federal agency.

The agency removed the number of total confirmed cases, as well as a list of airports and the number of employees who were infected at each.

“TSA was among the only agencies to report its infection information so transparently,” a TSA spokesperson told Forbes via email.

On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Florida judge who was appointed by President Donald Trump, struck down the mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses, and other public transportation.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it is appealing the decision.