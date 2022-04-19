FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans

By Steve Neavling

Spencer L. Evans has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office.

Before the appointment, he served as a deputy assistant director in the Human Resources Division at FBI headquarters.

Evans’ career with the FBI began in 2004, when he was assigned to the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut, investigating white-collar crime and health care fraud. He moved to the San Diego Field Office in 2008 to investigate health care fraud, international terrorism, issues stemming from Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and other violations. He also served as a crisis negotiator for the FBI and the San Diego Police Department.

In 2011, Evans became supervisory special agent and served a joint-duty assignment to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Fusion Center in Merrifield, Virginia. In 2012, he became unit chief in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters.

In 2014, Evans became supervisory senior resident agent for three offices under the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida. He oversaw bureau operations for 10 counties in northwest Florida, managing the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Child Exploitation Task Force, and Financial Crimes Task Force. He also was Jacksonville’s domestic terrorism program coordinator.

In 2016, Evans became assistant special agent in charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office, where he oversaw programs including cyber, intelligence, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, crisis response, and community outreach.

In 2019, he became section chief of the Office of Private Sector at FBI headquarters, where he oversaw the bureau’s strategic engagement with the private and academia sectors.

In 2020, he was appointed to deputy assistant director of the Human Resources Division, where he was in charge of the sections responsible for employee health, performance, payroll, benefits, and leadership selection.

Before the FBI, Evans worked in the banking industry. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California.