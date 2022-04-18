By Allan Lengel

Jurors in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case seemed to buy the argument that the four defendants weren’t very sophisticated or capable of pulling off a complex plot to snuff out the governor, says retired Michigan FBI agent Greg Stejskal.

Rather than the entrapment defense, “it would seem more to me that the stupidity defense was successful,” he says in an interview with ticklethewire.com Editor Allan Lengel, who is also editor of Deadline Detroit.

Stejskal is a columnist for ticklethewire.com.