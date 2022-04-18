Border Patrol agent. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

A record number of undocumented immigrants were detained at the Southwest border last month, according to recently filed court records.

Homeland Security reported that CBP encountered 221,303 migrants at the southern border in March, which is a 28% increase from Mach 2021.

By comparison, fewer than 35,000 migrants were encountered at the border in March 2020.

Federal authorities are worried about a surge at the border as the Biden administration plans to rescind Title 42 health authority over undocumented immigrants. Under the current policy, migrants can be expelled quickly without a hearing on their asylum claims.

In March, 123,304 immigrants were expelled under Title 42.