Secret Service agents are reportedly furious over the White House’s handling of dog bites from President Biden’s first dog, Major.

The agents are accusing the White House of trying to downplay bite injuries and said leaders in the agency sought to conceal an “excessively detailed” account of Major’s aggressive behavior, the New York Post reports.

Records obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that the bites occurred more than were previously reported.

For eight consecutive days, Major bit agents, even though White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged only a single biting incident.

Agents were incensed over Psaki’s spin.

“NO I didn’t surprise the dog doing my job by being at [redacted] as the press secretary just said! Now I’m pissed,” the agent wrote to a co-worker.

The colleague responded, “SMH. .. hope you didn’t get hurt to [sic] bad.”

In another message, a Secret Service employee said his or her “injury cannot be described in any other term than ‘severe.’”