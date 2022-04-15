Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

CBP’s Office of Personal Responsibility drafted a 500-page report detailing the investigation into horse-mounted Border Patrol agents accused of mistreating Haitian migrants last year.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told the New York Post that the report could be released soon.

Although the agents have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing, they could still face discipline, up to termination, if they were found to have broken agency policies.

“No one knows what’s in the report,” Judd said. “I don’t know what’s in it. As of yesterday afternoon, the chief of the Border Patrol didn’t know what’s in it.”

Judd said he’s concerned about the length of the report.

“I’ve never seen a 500-page report where no one did anything wrong,” he said.

Democrats and immigration activists called on an investigation after viral images from September showed agents on horses trying to block Haitian migrants from entering Del Rio, Texas.