Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Florida Man Arrested for Pretending to Be an Undercover DEA Agent to Receive a Wendy’s Discount

Jesse David Stover. Photo: Brunnell Police Department.

By Steve Neavling

A Florida man was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after authorities say he pretended to be a DEA agent in hopes of receiving a discount from Wendy’s earlier this week. 

The ruse didn’t work. 

Jesse David Stover was arrested after a Wendy’s employee called authorities, the Brunnell Police Department said.

According to employees, Stover requested a law enforcement discount, saying he was a police officer and “quickly flashed a gold-colored badge,” which turned out to be a concealed weapon permit badge.  

As Stover argued with Wendy’s staff, he changed his story, saying he was an undercover DEA agent. 

Police discovered that Stover was a regular customer of Wendy’s and had been asking for discounts for more than two years. 


Posted: 4/14/22
