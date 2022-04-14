Florida Man Arrested for Pretending to Be an Undercover DEA Agent to Receive a Wendy’s Discount
By Steve Neavling
A Florida man was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after authorities say he pretended to be a DEA agent in hopes of receiving a discount from Wendy’s earlier this week.
The ruse didn’t work.
Jesse David Stover was arrested after a Wendy’s employee called authorities, the Brunnell Police Department said.
According to employees, Stover requested a law enforcement discount, saying he was a police officer and “quickly flashed a gold-colored badge,” which turned out to be a concealed weapon permit badge.
As Stover argued with Wendy’s staff, he changed his story, saying he was an undercover DEA agent.
Police discovered that Stover was a regular customer of Wendy’s and had been asking for discounts for more than two years.
