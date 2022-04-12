By Steve Neavling

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Native American petroglyphs at La Cieneguilla near Santa Fe.

Authorities say the petroglyphs, which date to between the 13th and 17th centuries, were spray painted.

The vandalism occurred on or about Jan. 19.

“Visitors from around the world come to New Mexico to admire wonderful Native American cultural resources like the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe someone would try to ruin these priceless works of art and show such disrespect for this area’s unique heritage. The FBI is asking anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward so we can ensure this crime doesn’t go unpunished.”

The property is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

“The impacts of damage to these petroglyphs reach beyond public enjoyment of the landscape; it destroys the tribal history within this sacred place,” BLM Taos Field Manager Pamela Mathis said. “Additionally, this atrocious act takes away from critical scientific, historical and social resources that society cannot recreate.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.