Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

TSA Agents Find Long Blade Inside Traveler’s Cane at Airport

By Steve Neavling

TSA officers at Logan International Airport in Boston discovered a long blade hidden inside a traveler’s cane. 

The man told Massachusetts State Police that he had “no idea” there was blade in the cane, according to the TSA. 

“After surrounding the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail,” a TSA spokesman tweeted. 

The TSA often finds dangerous objects hidden inside otherwise common items. Late last month at Logan International Airport, TSA officers found a 10-inch butcher knife in a baby car seat. 

Earlier this month, TSA discovered a dagger concealed in a hairbrush handle at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport. 

Last year, TSA agents discovered exploding golf balls, a stun gun disguised as a smart phone, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, exploding golf balls, grenades, a realistic replica bomb, a machine gun bong and bullets hidden in a Mentos gun container. 


