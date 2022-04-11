By Steve Neavling

TSA officers at Logan International Airport in Boston discovered a long blade hidden inside a traveler’s cane.

The man told Massachusetts State Police that he had “no idea” there was blade in the cane, according to the TSA.

“After surrounding the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail,” a TSA spokesman tweeted.

The TSA often finds dangerous objects hidden inside otherwise common items. Late last month at Logan International Airport, TSA officers found a 10-inch butcher knife in a baby car seat.

We loves babies…but not butcher knives! Yesterday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected this 10-inch butcher knife in an baby car seat. @MassStatePolice responded and confiscated the knife. Pack your knives properly in your checked bag and you're good to go. #travelfail #Boston pic.twitter.com/hfza8Ba9Q5 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) March 29, 2022

Earlier this month, TSA discovered a dagger concealed in a hairbrush handle at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport.

Being well groomed and well armed are two very different things. @TSA has no issue with travelers bringing hairbrushes through a checkpoint, just not ones that conceal daggers as part of the brush handle! This one detected yesterday at the @FLYIthaca checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/wHiJDtKZkA — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) April 7, 2022

Last year, TSA agents discovered exploding golf balls, a stun gun disguised as a smart phone, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, exploding golf balls, grenades, a realistic replica bomb, a machine gun bong and bullets hidden in a Mentos gun container.