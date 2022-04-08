By Steve Neavling

The FBI is starting to investigate former President Trump for removing 15 boxes of White House records that contained classified documents, The New York Times reports.

The records were taken from the White House at the end of Trump’s term and were found at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

The Justice Department said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The National Archives was ordered not to disclose details about the documents to the House Oversight Committee, which is conducting its own investigation.

In turn, committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., accused the Justice Department of obstructing the committee’s probe, The Washington Post reports.

In a letter Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Maloney requested an explanation.

“The Committee does not wish to interfere in any manner with any potential or ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice,” Maloney wrote. “However, the Committee has not received any explanation as to why the Department is preventing NARA from providing information to the Committee that relates to compliance with the [Presidential Records Act], including unclassified information describing the contents of the 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago.”