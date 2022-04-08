By Steve Neavling

William Webster, the former director of the FBI and CIA, is selling his 1947 home in Washington D.C. for $2.8 million, The Washington Post reports.

The 4,530-square-foot home was designed by famed architect Van Tuyl Hart Bien and includes a sunken living room with French doors, a family room with a gas fireplace, and a bedroom with a fireplace and balcony.

Webster and his wife Lynda purchased the house in 1993.

Webster was the FBI director from 1978 to 1987 and head of the CIA from 1987 to 1991.