AG Garland Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Unmasked Press Conference with FBI Director
By Steve Neavling
Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19, the Justice Department announced just hours after he held a news conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and others.
Garland, 69, was not experiencing symptoms and tested positive after learning he may have been exposed to the virus, the DOJ said, according to ABC News.
“He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed,” the DOJ said in a statement.
Garland, who is vaccinated and boosted, will follow CDC guidelines and work virtually from home while in quarantine.
Garland tested positive after attending a Gridiron dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday. Others who attended the event – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas – have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
As of Thursday morning, there was no word on Wray, Monaco and others who attended the unmasked press conference Wednesday.
Posted: 4/7/22 at 8:24 AM under News Story.
