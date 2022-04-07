By Steve Neavling

Two men are accused of impersonating federal agents and providing expensive gifts to Secret Service officers and agents for the past two years.

More than a dozen FBI agents barged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening and arrested Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, The Associated Press reports.

They are accused of falsely claiming they worked for Homeland Security and were on a special task force investigating gang and violence connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The pair allegedly posed as law enforcement in order to build a relationship with real agents.

Taherzadeh gave Secret Service officers and agents rent-free apartments, surveillance systems, a drone, a TV, iPhones, a generator, a gun case and other policing equipment, according to prosecutors. Taherzadeh is also accused of offering to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady.

Four Secret Service agents who associated with the pair have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Taherzadeh and Ali’s next court appointment is scheduled for Thursday.