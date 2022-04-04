Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

April 2022
Secret Service Paying $30,000 Monthly Rent in Malibu to Protect Hunter Biden

By Allan Lengel

The U.S. Secret Service is paying more than $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, The Guardian reports.

Hunter Biden (Photo: Center for Strategic & International Studies)

The house includes “gorgeous ocean views” and “resort style living at its finest.” It has six bedrooms, six baths, a gym, a tasting room and a guesthouse, a pool and a spa, the publication writes.

The agents are renting the house to be close to Biden, who is reportedly paying about $20,000 to rent a mansion, the Guardian reports.

The Secret Service is obligated to protect a president’s family.


Posted: 4/4/22

