By Allan Lengel

The U.S. Secret Service is paying more than $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, The Guardian reports.

Hunter Biden (Photo: Center for Strategic & International Studies)

The house includes “gorgeous ocean views” and “resort style living at its finest.” It has six bedrooms, six baths, a gym, a tasting room and a guesthouse, a pool and a spa, the publication writes.

The agents are renting the house to be close to Biden, who is reportedly paying about $20,000 to rent a mansion, the Guardian reports.

The Secret Service is obligated to protect a president’s family.