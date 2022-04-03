By Allan Lengel

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland is coming under criticism inside the Beltway for not taking legal action against former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that as recently as late last year, President Joe Biden told his inner circle that Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted. The Times cites “two people familiar with his comment.”

The Times reports that Biden has never voiced his concerns directly to Garland, who he hopes would act less like a ponderous judge and more like a decisive prosecutor.

Garland said the DOJ only feels the pressure to do the right thing.