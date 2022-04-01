By Steve Neavling

TSA celebrated the career and retirement of Bruno, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever who was trained as an explosive detection canine, and his handler Kathy, during a retirement ceremony.

Bruno was trained as a passenger screening canine (PSC) to detect explosives and explosive materials.

Since October 2019, Bruno and his handler Kathy have screened thousands of travelers and their belongings for potential security threats at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, where he spent his entire career.

“TSA canines like Bruno are premiere security ambassadors and a favorite of travelers who depart HNL,” TSA Federal Security Director Jenel Chang said in a statement. “We are most proud of the work that Bruno and Kathy have done together to secure the transportation network. We wish them Aloha as they move onto the next phase of their lives together.”

TSA officers gifted Bruno more than 100 squeaky tennis balls, and he was presented with an edible, dog-friendly cake.

Bruno is 4 years old and will continue to live with Kathy as he transitions into his retirement.