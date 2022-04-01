Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

April 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrants in 3 Separate Incidents

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents rescued 22 migrants trapped in multiple locked rail cars in Texas early Thursday morning.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector were conducting train check operations shortly before 1 a.m. when a service canine alerted them to four sealed car-pack railroad cars in Uvalde. Agents had to use bolt cutters to open the rail cars. 

The migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. 

In separate cases Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found a total of 34 migrants inside a U-Haul trailer and semi-truck with very little ventilation in the El Paso-La Cruces region. They also seized a shotgun, an AK-47 rifle, a flare gun, ammunition and other weapons in the trunk of a “scout vehicle escorting the load,” CBP said in a news release. 

Agents seized weapons from a “scout vehicle.” Photo: CBP

Posted: 4/1/22 at 7:43 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!