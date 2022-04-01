By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents rescued 22 migrants trapped in multiple locked rail cars in Texas early Thursday morning.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector were conducting train check operations shortly before 1 a.m. when a service canine alerted them to four sealed car-pack railroad cars in Uvalde. Agents had to use bolt cutters to open the rail cars.

The migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

In separate cases Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found a total of 34 migrants inside a U-Haul trailer and semi-truck with very little ventilation in the El Paso-La Cruces region. They also seized a shotgun, an AK-47 rifle, a flare gun, ammunition and other weapons in the trunk of a “scout vehicle escorting the load,” CBP said in a news release.