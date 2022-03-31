Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department is expanding its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to include the events before the riot, The Washington Post and New York Times report.

One of those events was the Jan. 6 rally, attended by President Trump, that preceded the attack.

In the past two months, a federal grand jury has issued subpoenas requests for information on the planning and execution of the rally.

One of the subpoenas is searching for information about people “classified as VIP attendees” of the rally.

Federal prosecutors are also looking for documents and testimony related to the Trump campaign’s promotion of fake electors in a handful of states, as well as Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results.

Previously, the investigation focused on the rioters.