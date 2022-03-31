Fallen Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss.

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. House passed a bill that would rename the Border Patrol station in Rocksprings, Texas, in honor of fallen Agent Donna Doss.

The bill, called the Donna M. Doss Memorial Act, would rename the station the Donna M. Doss Border Patrol Station.

Doss, a 15-year-veteran of Border Patrol, was responding to a call for assistance when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Abilene on Feb. 2, 2019.

“Donna Doss valiantly served our country as a Border Patrol Agent for nearly 16 years and was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2019,” Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said in a statement. “Like many of her colleagues in law enforcement, Donna Doss is a hero for her courageous service to our country and sacrificed for her fellow man.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, first introduced the bill in September 2020. He also honored Doss on the Senate floor following her death.

“Officers like Agent Doss who are lost in the line of duty remind us of the courageous sacrifices that law enforcement, and their families, make each day,” Cornyn said.“Known for her commitment to public safety and her family, I’m proud to see that Agent Doss’ legacy of service to Texas will live on at the Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings in her honor.”

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, added, “Her death is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices our men and women in green – and their families – make every day. I am proud to have her legacy live on in our district by renaming the Rocksprings Border Patrol station in her honor.”