Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley

By Steve Neavling

Robert B. Danley has been named the new chief patrol agent of CBP’s Detroit Sector.

Danley succeeds Douglas Harrison, who retired after leading the sector for five years.

Danley’s career with CBP began in 2001, when he entered the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. His first assignment was at Brackettville Station in the Del Rio Scgtor in Texas.

Since then, Danley has held a variety of leadership positions on the northern and southern borders, the Border Patrol Academy and USBP headquarters. His positions included patrol agent in charge, associate chief and acting deputy chief.

He’s earned numerous distinctions during his career. He’s a two-time recipient of the CBP Commissioner’s Award for Mission Integration and Partner and Stakeholder Engagement. He also received the Secretary, Department of Homeland Security Meritorious Service Silver Medal for Leadership for his creation of migrant pathways in 2020.

Danley graduated from northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s of science in justice studies.

The Detroit Sector has five Border Patrol stations along 863 miles of the border with Canada and encompasses Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.