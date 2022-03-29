Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Biden Administration Proposes New FBI Headquarters in Suburbs

By Steve Neavling

The Biden administration has revived long-stalled plans to build a new FBI headquarters in suburban Maryland or Virginia. 

In its 2023 budget request released Monday, the White House said the administration “recognizes the critical need for a new FBI headquarters” and that the current J. Edgar Hoover building “can no longer support the long-term mission of the FBI.”

“The Administration has begun a multi-year process of constructing a modern, secure suburban facility from which the FBI can continue its mission to protect the American people,” the administration wrote. “During the next year, FBI and GSA will work to identify a location to construct a Federally- owned, modern and secure facility for at least 7,500 personnel in the suburbs.”

The FBI has been searching for a new headquarters for years, but funding problems and the Trump administration delayed the project. Trump had called for the headquarters, which is a stone’s throw from his Washington D.C. hotel, to be built downtown, rather than in the suburbs. 

The current headquarters is cramped and outdated, the FBI says. 


Posted: 3/29/22 at 7:01 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!