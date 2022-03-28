By Steve Neavling

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to shooting a ghost gun at authorities at a Secret Service facility.

Jeremiah Peter Watson, 24, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Watson blocked the driveway of a Secret Service facility with his car in February 2021. When security officers ordered him to move, he became combative. An officer, believing that Watson was armed, sprayed him with pepper spray, causing him to drive away.

Soon after, Watson returned and began shooting at security officers from the driver-side window. He then sped off.

Police located him through his license plate, and found a privately made handgun without a serial number at his home.

As part of a plea agreement, Watson will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, if a federal judge approves.