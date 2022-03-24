Border Patrol Agents Rescue Abandoned 4-Year-Old Girl
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl found alone on a riverbank at the Texas border.
The girl was left alone after a smuggler brought her across the Rio Grande, CBP said.
She was found on the morning of March 20 by Border Patrol agents who had spotted a large number of migrants in the area.
As of Tuesday, the agency did not know the girl’s identity or where her she from.
“The child is now safe thanks to our agents,” the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector said in a Facebook post.
