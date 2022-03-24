Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Abandoned 4-Year-Old Girl

Border Patrol agents rescue a 4-year-old girl found alone. Photo: Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl found alone on a riverbank at the Texas border. 

The girl was left alone after a smuggler brought her across the Rio Grande, CBP said. 

She was found on the morning of March 20 by Border Patrol agents who had spotted a large number of migrants in the area. 

As of Tuesday, the agency did not know the girl’s identity or where her she from. 

“The child is now safe thanks to our agents,” the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector said in a Facebook post. 


