Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Split Verdict Rendered for Second Defendant to Stand Trial in Jan. 6 Attack

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

The second defendant to be tried for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol received a split verdict from a federal judge Tuesday. 

Couy Griffin, a 48-year-old county commissioner from New Mexico and “Cowboys for Trump” founder, was found guilty of breaching the grounds of the Capitol, Poltico reports.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden found him not guilty of disorderly conduct, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove that Griffin intended to disrupt Congress from certifying the election.

During the trial, the Secret Service was forced to reveal where former Vice President Mike Pence was taken during the insurrection. Testifying during the trial on Monday, Secret Service Inspector Lanelle Hawa said Pence remained at the loading dock for several hours. 

An oil field worker from Texas was the first defendant to stand trial. A jury found him guilty of all charges.


Posted: 3/23/22 at 8:15 AM under News Story.
