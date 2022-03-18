Cecil Vijil. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

A Utah man who fired a gun at an FBI agent and sheriff’s deputy and later escaped from jail was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Cecil Vijil, 39, of Aneth, fired several rounds at an FBI special agent and San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy when they went to his home as part of a separate investigation on April 30, 2020. No one was injured.

Vijil was convicted of assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He also was convicted of escaping from federal custody after scaling two fences at Cache County Jail and running into a field in March 2021. Police quickly captured him.