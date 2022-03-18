Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Utah Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison After Shooting at FBI Agent, Sheriff’s Deputy And Fleeing Jail

Cecil Vijil. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

A Utah man who fired a gun at an FBI agent and sheriff’s deputy and later escaped from jail was sentenced to nine years in prison. 

Cecil Vijil, 39, of Aneth, fired several rounds at an FBI special agent and San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy when they went to his home as part of a separate investigation on April 30, 2020. No one was injured. 

Vijil was convicted of assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. 

He also was convicted of escaping from federal custody after scaling two fences at Cache County Jail and running into a field in March 2021. Police quickly captured him.


Posted: 3/18/22 at 6:52 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!