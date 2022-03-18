Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

TSA, Hammered by COVID-19 Infections, Issued 922 Fines for Face Mask Violations During Pandemic

By Steve Neavling

The TSA issued 922 fines totaling more than $644,000 for face mask violations on airplanes, airports and surface transportation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a General Accounting Office report.

In all, the TSA investigated 3,815 incidents of alleged face mask violations between February 2021 and March 7, 2022. The agency issued 2,709 warning notices and took no action in 180 of the incidents. 

The average fine was $634. 

The TSA issued a mask mandate beginning in February 2021. 

No federal agency was more impacted by COVID-19 infections than the TSA. 

A total of 22,354 TSA employees tested positive for COVID-19, and 36 have died, according to TSA data.


