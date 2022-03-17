By Steve Neavling

Walter N. Slosar has been named chief patrol agent in charge of Border Patrol’s Miami Sector headquarters.

Slosar replaces John Modlin, who now leads the Tucson Border Patrol Sector.

Before the appointment, Slosar was serving as acting deputy chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector.

During his career with Border Patrol, Slosar has held a variety of supervisory, managerial and leadership positions, including patrol agent in charge of the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and Fort Hancock, Texas, stations, assistant chief patrol agent at Border Patrol’s headquarters in Washington D.C., and division chief of operations for the El Paso Sector.

“I am excited for this opportunity, and I am honored to serve alongside the dedicated men and women who make up the Miami Sector,” Slosar said in a statement. “The Miami Sector has established tremendous partnerships with law enforcement partners and stakeholders throughout Florida and the Caribbean. I look forward to working with all of our partners and supporting a unified effort to secure our coastal border and to protect our communities.”