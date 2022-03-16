Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Investigates Shooting Involving Homeland Security Investigations Agents in New Mexico

Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating a shooting involving Homeland Security Investigation agents in New Mexico. 

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Route 66 Casino, the FBI said in a statement.

No agents were injured, but “one subject” was wounded. 

Details of the shooting remained murky Wednesday. 


