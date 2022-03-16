FBI Investigates Shooting Involving Homeland Security Investigations Agents in New Mexico
Steve Neavling
The FBI is investigating a shooting involving Homeland Security Investigation agents in New Mexico.
The shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Route 66 Casino, the FBI said in a statement.
No agents were injured, but “one subject” was wounded.
Details of the shooting remained murky Wednesday.
Posted: 3/16/22 at 8:08 AM under News Story.
Tags: FBI, homeland security investigations, New Mexico, Route 66
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!