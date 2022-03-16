Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

DOJ, Jan. 6 Committee Received Capitol Riot Video Footage from Documentary Crew

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Cameras for a documentary film were rolling as the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were meeting in downtown Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, the day before the assault the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said in a memo. 

The congressional committee that is investigating the attack also is in possession of the recording, Politico reports.

Goldcrest Films International , which received rare access to the groups, also provided hours of footage from Jan. 6, including video from inside the Capitol. 

The raw footage could provide key evidence against the extremists, who are facing conspiracy and obstruction charges and other counts related to the riot. 

Meanwhile on Tuesday, former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was ordered to be detained while he awaits trial on charges connected to the riot. 


