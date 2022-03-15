Snakes and lizards were seized at U.S. border with Mexico. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

CBP busted a man who tried to cross the border in California with 52 snakes and lizards hidden in his clothing.

The 30-year-old U.S. citizen approached the San Isidro border crossing with Mexico in a truck and was pulled over for additional inspection.

During the search, agents found 52 live reptiles in small bags, “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” CBP said in a statement.

The agents seized the nine snakes and 43 horned lizards. Some of the animals were considered endangered.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” Sidney Aki, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, said. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”