Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

$100M added to Congress’ Spending Plan to Fully Fund Border Patrol with New Employees, Perks

By Steve Neavling

The federal government’ $1.5 trillion spending bill includes $100 million to hire 800 new Border Patrol personnel, along with perks for CBP employees, according to Border Report.

Passed by Congress, the bill would enable CBP to be fully funded with 19,555 Border Patrol agents, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said. 

The funding includes perks for the heavily demoralized agency, including $5 million for tuition assistance, $23 million for onsite mental heath assistance, $6 million for caregivers and childcare services, and $20 million for improvements for border processing facilities. 

“We’re trying to provide Border Patrol not only the moral support but the actual funding to hire more people,” Cuellar said.

The funding comes at a time when CBP is dealing with record migrant apprehensions and encounters. 


Posted: 3/15/22 at 7:59 AM under News Story.
