By Steve Neavling

The federal government’ $1.5 trillion spending bill includes $100 million to hire 800 new Border Patrol personnel, along with perks for CBP employees, according to Border Report.

Passed by Congress, the bill would enable CBP to be fully funded with 19,555 Border Patrol agents, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said.

The funding includes perks for the heavily demoralized agency, including $5 million for tuition assistance, $23 million for onsite mental heath assistance, $6 million for caregivers and childcare services, and $20 million for improvements for border processing facilities.

“We’re trying to provide Border Patrol not only the moral support but the actual funding to hire more people,” Cuellar said.

The funding comes at a time when CBP is dealing with record migrant apprehensions and encounters.