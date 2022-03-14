Former Secret Service K-9 Office Hurricane. Photo via Secret Service

By Steve Neavling

A former Secret Service K-9 Officer known as “Hurricane” was awarded a Distinguished Service Medal for stopping an intruder who had scaled the White House fence in October 2014.

The Belgian Malinois was seriously injured but still managed to keep the intruder on the ground until Secret Service agents arrested him. Another K-9, Jardan, was also seriously injured.

“On every shift of every day, we at the Secret Service strive to uphold five core values; Duty, Honor, Loyalty, Justice, and Courage,” Uniformed Division Assistant Chief Michael Buck said during a recent Animals in War and Peace ceremony. “They are the five points of our agency’s star, and on a dark night in October 2014, they were embodied by a very good boy named Hurricane.”

Six other dogs were recognized during the ceremony, which was hosted by Angeles Without Wings, Inc./Animals in War and Peace, the Livingood Group LLC, and the U.S. War Dogs Association.