Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Ex-AG William Barr Says He Won’t Back Trump if He Runs in 2024

By Allan Lengel

Ex-Attorney William Barr, out on media circuit promoting his new book “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” said Sunday that he won’t back his ex-boss Donald Trump if he runs in 2024.

During an interview with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” Barr said that Trump surrounded himself with yes men, and dealing with the president was like “wrestling an alligator.”

Watch the full interview.


