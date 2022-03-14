Emmett Till

By Steve Neavling

Relatives and supporters of Emmett Till are calling on authorities to reopen the investigation of the Black teenager’s 1955 lynching.

The Justice Department reopened the investigation in July 2018 after a central witness in the case, Carolyn Bryant Donham, changed her account of what happened.

She is now in her 80s, so time is running out to bring justice in the case, relatives said, The Associated Press reports.

“Time is not on our side,” Til’s cousin, Deborah Watts said during a news conference last week.

Donham originally accused Till of grabbing her and asking her for a date. She later said she was not physically assaulted by the 14-year-old boy, who was abducted, tortured and killed.

About 250,000 people signed a petition asking for a renewed investigation.