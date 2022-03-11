FBI’s Washington D.C. Field Office. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

About six months after he was appointed special agent in charge of the Criminal/Cyber Division of the Washington Field Office, Wayne A. Jacobs is making an impact by increasing partnerships with federal agencies and local police.

Federal authorities and D.C. police recently formed joint task forces and created a command center to increase collaboration in a city where jurisdictions overlap, The Washington Post reports.

Having “all federal partners sitting in one shared place” helps law enforcement respond more quickly to crime,” Jacobs said. One priority, he said, is “making sure we are operating in the right areas and pursuing the folks who are driving a large percentage of the crime. How are we identifying those individuals, and how are we dedicating the resources to making sure that we hold those individuals accountable?”

The collaborations helped the FBI and local police arrest three three people involved in a rash of robberies.