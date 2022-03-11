Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

More than 14 months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI is still seeking the public’s help in identifying more than 350 people still wanted for committing violent acts during the insurrection.

Of those, 250 are believed to have assaulted police officers, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The Justice Department also announced that more than 200 people have pleaded guilty so far to charges related to the riot. About 195 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and 29 have been convicted of felonies.

Six defendants have been sentenced to prison for terms ranging from 41 months to 63 months.

Although 14 months have passed, the Justice Department said the investigation is moving at “an unprecedented speed and scale.”

“The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane,” the department said.

The Justice Department said the FBI is urging the public to help identify the suspects.

“Citizens from around the country have provided invaluable assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the Jan. 6 attack,” the DOJ said. “The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers.”