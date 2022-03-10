Former FBI agent Robert Levinson disappeared while in Iran.

On the 15th anniversary of Robert Levinson’s disappearance on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray pledged to continue searching for answers about the mystery of his whereabouts.

Levinson, whose 74th birthday is today, disappeared while on Kish Island, a tourist spot off the coast of Iran. He worked part-time for the CIA, and U.S. officials believed he died while in Iranian custody.

“Fifteen years passed since Bob disappeared in Iranian territory, but no matter how much time goes by, Bob will forever remain part of our FBI family,” Wray said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners in the U.S. government will continue to seek answers for Bob’s wife, children, and grandchildren. We remain steadfast in our mission to bring Bob home where he belongs, and we will continue to pursue every lead to accomplish that mission, including calling on Iran to assist with Bob’s return.”

Levinson was an FBI special agent for 22 years.

The FBI renewed its calls to Iran to share information that could lead to Levinson’s return and said the bureau would “hold those responsible for Bob’s disappearance accountable.”

In 2019, the Department of State Rewards for Justice Program offered a reward of up to $20 million for information that leads to Levinson’s “location, recovery and return.”