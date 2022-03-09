By Steve Neavling

A Minneapolis man who impersonated an FBI agent was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Benard Holmes, 67, called an unidentified victim in July 2017 and “spoofed his telephone number to make it appear that he was calling his victim from the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.”

During the call, Holmes identified himself as “FBI Special Agent John Tidwell,” used a fake FBI badge number, and claimed he was investigating terrorism connected to the victim’s household. He cited fake evidence from computer and IP address at the victim’s home.

Holmes questioned the victim with “highly charged words,” such as “ISIS” and “Patriot Act.”

Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer on Oct. 20.

Holmes’ motives were unclear in a Justice Department news release.

The FBI and Bloomington Police Department investigated the case.