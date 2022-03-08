Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

By any measure, this four-legged Border Patrol agent had a successful career.

Since joining the agency in September 2015, K9 Agent Lady sniffed out 730 pounds of contraband and helped rescue more than 800 people from human smuggling attempts, KGNS-TV reports.

Now the top dog is retiring.

After going through the canine training center in El Paso, Lady was transferred to Freer, Texas, where she worked with Agent Andrew Nelson.

Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement, Lady.