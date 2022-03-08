Border Patrol K9 Retires After Career Sniffing Out Contraband, Rescuing Human Smuggling Victims
By Steve Neavling
By any measure, this four-legged Border Patrol agent had a successful career.
Since joining the agency in September 2015, K9 Agent Lady sniffed out 730 pounds of contraband and helped rescue more than 800 people from human smuggling attempts, KGNS-TV reports.
Now the top dog is retiring.
After going through the canine training center in El Paso, Lady was transferred to Freer, Texas, where she worked with Agent Andrew Nelson.
Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement, Lady.
Posted: 3/8/22 at 7:35 AM under News Story.
Tags: Border Patrol, canine, dog, El Paso, Freer, K9, Texas
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!