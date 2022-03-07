U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas.

By Steve Neavling

The president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., resigned from his position last week after he was charged with pointing a gun at two construction workers.

Patrick Weeks is accused of pointing a pistol at the two workers in December after refusing to let them on his property to repair a street light, KUAR-FM 89.1 reports.

The museum will soon launch a nationwide search to replace Weeks, who had worked as president and CEO since June 2014.

“We are most grateful to Patrick for his valuable contributions to the museum project. He oversaw the construction of the museum building and worked with Thinkwell Group to design all of the museum experiences which will soon be under construction,” Museum Board Chairman Doug Babb said in a press release.

Weeks was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Weeks, who had been on administrative leave since Dec. 23, has pleaded not guilty.